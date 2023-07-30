Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua finally agrees to work for Haider

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 16:25
Rabb Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI : Hamida tells Dua that she wants her to work for Haider's company again. Gazal expresses disbelief, and Heena comments that Hamida might be crazy but on the right track. Meanwhile, Dua contemplates how to reveal that she is doing this to save Ruhaan.Haider tells Hamida that she shouldn't convince Dua if she doesn't want to work, as he has already tried but respects her choice. Hamida retorts, sarcastically mentioning Haider's lack of consideration for Dua's choices when he married another girl. She questions his newfound pretense of being a caring husband. Hamida places a condition before Dua's acceptance, saying it's for Gazal. Heena reassures Hamida that they will accept anything. Hamida reveals that she wants Gazal to take care of a donkey, which surprises everyone. Gazal hesitates, and Hamida emphasizes that if she doesn't agree, then Dua won't help Haider. Gazal ultimately gives in to the demand. Gazal expresses her reluctance to Haider, but he reminds her of the importance of the upcoming bridal fashion week and how she was willing to burn his money before. Meanwhile, Hamida ensures that Dua agrees to work for Haider, and the family members laugh at Gazal as the donkey follows her.

In the end, Gazal is left with no choice but to take care of the donkey, while the family sees this as a test for Haider's benefit. Gulnaz jokingly suggests that Gazal and the donkey might fall in love since she couldn't win Haider over. Gazal is distressed, but she reluctantly agrees to comply. Dua expresses her anger to Hamida, questioning how she could assume that Dua would jeopardize their business just to get back at Haider. She then reveals that she has already completed all the designs, proudly showing them to her. Hamida is impressed with the designs, complimenting Dua's talent and even comparing her favorably to her father. Dua opens up about her desire to protect Ruhaan and her plan to make Gazal confess to him. She admits that Gazal didn't agree to her plan, which led to her rejection of Haider's request for assistance. Hamida offers a different perspective, suggesting that Dua can still help Haider with the upcoming fashion week but asks for payment in return. She proposes an idea and urges Dua to trust her judgment. Hamida believes that this path could be beneficial for both Dua and Haider. Though Dua finds the idea challenging, she eventually agrees to take this new approach and work with Haider, placing her trust in Hamida's advice.


 

Gazal Hamida Haider Dua Heena Ruhaan rabb se hai dua TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Not Pooja Bhatt but THIS contestant is the highest paid on the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua finally agrees to work for Haider
MUMBAI : Hamida tells Dua that she wants her to work for Haider's company again. Gazal expresses disbelief, and Heena...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 What! Dhruv Rathee spills the beans on his wild card entry, “laakhon croron jitne bhi paise offer kare…”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan apparently changed their names to get married to each other, read more
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is one of the most romantic ones. She was his first crush and he...
What! Ravi Dhawan reveals the time when Govinda kept Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth waiting for 5 days
MUMBAI: One of the most sought-after stunt directors from Bollywood, Ravi Dewan is credited with his works in films...
Shocking! Sunny Deol takes a dig at his contemporaries, reveals how Sanjay Dutt supported him
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol will soon be back with Gadar 2, and the response to the trailer is affirmative that this country is...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan apparently changed their names to get married to each other, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gungun
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun tells Mohan that Radha was responsible for Tulsi's death
Karanvir Sharma
Here’s why Karanvir Sharma’s makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Shubhangi Atre’s double role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai !
Aditya Deshmukh
Aditya Deshmukh: After a decade in the industry, there’s more maturity in my work now, and I’ve developed discipline in my approach
Maniesh Paul
What! When halak Dikhla Jaa 7 host Maniesh Paul broke down due to no work; “I didn’t even have money to pay rent”
ABHIJEET SAWANT
Must read! This is what the first Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant is upto these days, check it out