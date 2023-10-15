Prateik Chaudhary: What resonates with the audience are relatable and human aspects of our lives, rather than just the glitz and glamour of showbiz

MUMBAI :In the entertainment industry, it is said that ‘jo dikhta hai woh bikta hain’ means that you need to be visible to be saleable. This adds to a lot of pressure. Tose Naina Milaike lead actor Prateik Chaudhary speaks about it.

“Sadly it is true. Yes, it puts pressure on every actor, not only me. Apart from acting or performance, you also have to be active on social media, PR, and many more things. I guess it shifts your focus from acting to other activities and instead of working on your craft, giving time to craft. Sadly we have to divide our time for extra activities,” he says.

While we can reveal all that we want on social media, not everything about every celeb is grabbing attention.

“People are always eager to know more about an actor’s personal life and their healthy lifestyle. I believe that while social media allows us to share many aspects of our lives, what truly captures people's attention are the more personal and authentic glimpses into our daily routines, challenges, and behind-the-scenes moments. Fans and followers seem to be genuinely interested in knowing about our journey. What resonates with the audience are the relatable and human aspects of our lives, rather than just the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry,” he adds.

Actors who have no attention-grabbing intention, mind their own business, and may sometimes go unnoticed in spite of doing good work as an actor. Agreeing, he says, “There are many underrated actors in our industry, who have done a brilliant job as an actor but still go unnoticed many a times maybe because they aren’t much active on social media, they don’t do PR. So it is very sad but this is a reality now.”

Actors are going through a lot of professional pressures, be it taking up a project, social media, competition, insecurities, looks, or audience reactions to their work. It’s difficult to handle that pressure.

“Definitely, a lot of pressure is there, but I believe in “one at a time”. So I follow this and everything seems normal then,” he adds.

One should be ambitious to be successful but then how much is too much. “I think so. Not giving time to personal life at all is way too much. Balance is the key, so being ambitious is good, but keeping it balanced is right,” he says.

Are you satisfied with the way your career is shaping up? “I am very happy, I have done a parallel lead in ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ with Four Lions Production, one of the best in the business of entertainment. And now I am playing the lead in Tose Naina Milaike with Shaika and Cockcrow Entertainment, I am giving my best in my role,” he ends.