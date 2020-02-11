Pratibha Ranta on Qurbaan Hua: My character Chahat is very strong and fierce

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to entertain the viewers with a brand new show called Qurbaan Hua. The upcoming show is already creating a lot of buzz. The show will see Karan Jotwani and newbie Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles. While Karan plays a grey-shaded role of Neel, Pratibha will be seen as Chahat.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Pratibha revealed how she bagged the role, her family's reaction and some interesting things about her character.

Talking about how she bagged the role, Pratibha said that she auditioned for it and got finalized after two days. Furthermore, talking about her role Chahat, Pratibha said, "My character Chahat is very strong, and she is very fierce. She doesn't fear anyone and she knows what is right and wrong. Chahat is a very positive and humble person."

Pratibha further revealed that Chahat's love for her father makes her feel strong. She loves her father to the core.

Pratibha plays a Muslim girl in the show hence she had to take lots of lessons for getting her dialect correct. She revealed that she is watching Urdu shows to understand the language better.

The actress revealed that she hails from a small town in Shimla and is feeling happy that she got such a big opportunity. Also, there is a lot of pressure as she has to make use of this chance to the best and give her 100%.

When asked about her family’s reaction, she said that everyone was extremely happy and supportive that she bagged such a big debut project.

Lastly, talking about what she did before bagging Qurbaan Hua, Pratibha revealed that she is a trained classical dancer and has done theatre. But this is the first time she will be facing the camera.

The promos are out and are doing wonders and it has raised our expectation levels.

Also, audiences are waiting to see the brand new jodi of Pratibha and Karan Jotwani.

Qurbaan Hua starts airing from 25th February onwards at 10 pm on Zee TV.