Pratibha recollects the time her co-star Karan left Qurbaan Hua, reveals there was an untold responsibility on her to get the show going

MUMBAI: Pratibha Ranta is currently seen in Zee TV's show Qurbaan Hua. The actress made her debut with the show and went on to win the hearts of the viewers.

Qurbaan Hua is Pratibha's debut show and she has managed to establish a name for herself with just one show.

The actress was earlier paired with Karan Jotwani on the show. While Karan left Qurbaan Hua, Rajveer Singh stepped in his shoes.

Pratibha is now beautifully gelling up with Rajveer and their onscreen jodi has become a huge hit.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Pratibha was asked about how things changed after her co-star Karan left the show.

Pratibha said, ''My journey has been quite tragic. When I joined the show, it was more oriented to Neil's character. But when he left the show, I felt that untold responsibility on me. The hero has left and the story has become heroine-oriented. Now I have to pull my socks up and I didn't want the show to shut down.''

She further added, ''I took over that responsibility and touchwood things are working fine till date.''

Pratibha reveals how she has got so much experience with her debut show itself.

The actress revealed that she got nervous when she got to know about Karan leaving the show. But she looked at the brighter side as she has improved and grown as an actor.

Pratibha reveals that the story has totally become to her character-oriented that she got a chance to explore herself as an actor.

