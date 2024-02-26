Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional as he Bids Adieu to his character Jigar in 'Jab Mila Tu', says "Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke Fir Milenge Chalte Chalte"

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal, the emerging star who has carved a niche for himself through captivating performances in reality shows like Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and  Naagin 6, recently concluded his stint in the web series 'Jab Mila Tu.' The show, which has gained immense popularity, has come to an end, with all episodes available on Jio Cinema for viewers.

Pratik, known for his notable performances, continued to shine in 'Jab Mila Tu,' where his portrayal of Jigar garnered immense love from the audience. As the series reached its culmination, Pratik had a poignant moment in the final episode that is sure to evoke tears from viewers.

Sharing a snapshot on social media, Pratik posted an emotional note expressing his feelings about bidding farewell to his character, Jigar. The post read:

"That's #Jiigar for you guys #JabMila Tu. Itna hi rona aa raha hai to leave your screens. But kehte hain na 'hum hai raahi pyaar ke, phir milenge chalte chalte."
He extended his gratitude to Ankur Casting for casting him and Nisheeth Neelkanth, Harjeet Chhabra, and Lalit Mohan for believing in his capabilities. Pratik thanked the entire camera department, the Jio Cinema team, and various individuals involved in the production for their unwavering support and camaraderie throughout the journey.

Feeling deeply sentimental, Pratik expressed his gratitude to everyone who played a part, from the spot department to the post-production team. The actor concluded his note with a warm acknowledgment of the collective effort, saying, "HUM HAIN RAAHI PYAAR KE PHIR MILENGE CHALTE CHALTE #Sayonara thanking everybody donot change his note."

As 'Jab Mila Tu' bids farewell to its audience, Pratik Sehajpal's emotional note stands as a testament to the profound impact the character Jigar and the entire journey had on him. Fans and well-wishers are left with a sense of nostalgia, eagerly anticipating Pratik's next venture in the entertainment world.

