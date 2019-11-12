Prerika Arora joins ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

MUMBAI: Actress Prerika Arora, who has featured in films like Total Dhamaal, Pagalpanti, and Bhangover and was last seen in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah, has bagged ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Season 3.



The actress has been roped to play a pivotal role in the series.



Seasons 1 and 2 of the series have received a great response from viewers, and fans are looking forward to the third installment.



Lead pair Ritwik and Palak were played by Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani respectively. Their fiery chemistry was the highlight of the show. Ritwik was a ruthless business tycoon, and Palak was a strong-headed pharmacist who left no stone unturned to challenge him. In between their fights, they fell in love, and viewers loved watching them as a young married couple. They separated at the end of season 1 because of the family creating a misunderstanding.



Season 2 started off with a leap of 6 years. Palak arrived on the scene with their twin daughters Gia and Dia, played by the very lovable child artistes Shanaya and Samaira. After some twists and turns, Ritwik and Palak came together in the end only to meet with a car accident, leaving fans shocked.



With season 3 due to launch soon, fans are waiting to see whether Ritwik and Palak, who are in a coma and wake up with memory loss, will fall in love all over again. Will the twin daughters play cupid?



Stay tuned to know.