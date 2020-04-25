Prince Gupta and Dharmesh have a face-off with each other

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

Now Prince Gupta and Dharmesh are two popular names when it comes to the show Dance India Dance.

Prince was a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 1 and Dharmesh was a part of Season two.

Now in of the episodes, Prince had come to support Dharmesh and two had a face-off on stage.

Their dance blew the minds of the judges and the grandmaster. Remo said that such performances cannot be judged and they are meant to be watched.

Post their performance they got standing ovation by the judges and the audience. Dharmesh tells that the dance they did was from a show they had done together a couple of years ago.

Geeta said that these two are legends when it comes to dancing. Terrance, on the other hand, said that no one can match up to their talent.

Well, there is no doubt that both the singers are exceptionally talented and have a good fan following in spite of not winning the show.

Prince was the 4th runner up of DID season 1 whereas Dharmesh was the 1st runner up of DID season 2.

It’s a treat to watch them dance together.

