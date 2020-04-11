Prince Narula CLARIFIES about DISLIKING Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is a well-known TV actor who has been in the showbiz world for a very long time. The handsome hunk is known for winning popular youth-based reality show Roadies season 12 and Splitsvilla 8. Later, in the same year, Prince won the Bigg Boss 9 title and also won the 9th season of Nach Baliye along with his wife Yuvika Chaudhry.

Given that the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss was quite popular and people had their favourites, there were messages from Prince’s fake ids and fanpages regarding Prince disliking Sidharth Shukla and was against him winning the show.

However, in a recent LIVE session Prince clarified the same and expressed that all such messages were sent across from fake ids. He said, “I am no one to judge anyone’s victory and being there in Bigg Boss house, I know for a fact that that house can get the worst out of anyone. People are not bad, the situations in the house are. I liked both Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Both were quite impressive”.

