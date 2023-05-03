Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

'Middle Class Love' actor Prit Kamani, who is part of the anthology series, 'Jab We Matched', talked about his idea of dating and relationships, and how he had a crush on Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala since he watched her film 'Dil Se'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 10:00
Prit Kamani

MUMBAI :Middle Class Love' actor Prit Kamani, who is part of the anthology series, 'Jab We Matched', talked about his idea of dating and relationships, and how he had a crush on Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala since he watched her film 'Dil Se'.

The actor also said that earlier, he was not familiar with the concept of dating and was even hesitant to discuss it.

Prit made a revelation: "I had the opportunity to work with the amazing Manisha Koirala, for my film 'Maska'. She is so kind and beautiful. I have had a crush on her since 'Dil Se' and I still do."

'Jab We Matched' is an anthology series with four stand-alone episodes and Prit is playing one of the lead roles in the episode 'Sirf Ek Date'. He said that earlier, dating was not a very familiar term for him and it was not easy for him to talk about it with anyone. However, now things have changed and dating has become more common.

"Coming from a middle-class household, the word dating was a very lala land phrase, it was part of a hush-hush conversation and mostly associated with coffee. Now it has become an everyday thing, it's like a sport, and dates can be so creative. It's become a mode of self-expression," he said.

He further shared what he thinks about love and affection: "I believe true love is an act of choice. Because love can easily happen on a good day, when everything is going great, a beautiful, special moment like birthdays and weddings, but what about the boring, mundane moments that comprise 70 per cent of our lives? On an emotionally vulnerable day, which we face so often? That's when you choose to be in love, be kind, be warm, be caring, and be giving. It's a promise that you'll stick around no matter what," he concluded.

The four stories that are part of the series are 'Algorithm', 'Jalkukde', 'Sirf Ek Date', and 'Formula Sheet'. 'Jab We Matched' features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai.

'Jab We Matched' streams on Amazon miniTV.

SOURCE -IANS

 

Prit Kamani ab We Matched Dil Se Algorithm' 'Jalkukde' 'Sirf Ek Date' and 'Formula Sheet'. 'Jab We Matched' features Abhishek Nigam Priyank Sharma Mayur More Shivangi Joshi Jasmin Bhasin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
With 'Emergency' in post-production, Kangana back on sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'
MUMBAI :Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', is...
Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar
MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sushmita Mukherjee has shared about special effects that will be used in upcoming episodes...
'I was bullied by Sushant Singh on set', says 'Rana Naidu' actor Abhishek Banerjee
MUMBAI:Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the character of Jaffa in the upcoming streaming series '...
Saiyami Kher: 'Ghoomer' opened my eyes in a way I never thought could happen
MUMBAI:Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the role of a para-athlete, a cricket prodigy in R.Balki's 'Ghoomer'...
Spoiler Alert! Ishq Mein Ghayal: Mahir’s father tries to kill Armaan; Veer comes to the rescue
MUMBAI : Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and...
Recent Stories
Emergency
With 'Emergency' in post-production, Kangana back on sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sushmita Mukherjee
Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar
Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' has the 90's classic vibe
Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love
Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love
Actor by chance: Sonali Naik recounts how her career took off in 1995
Actor by chance: Sonali Naik recounts how her career took off in 1995
Check out the list of all the actors who could be seen in Naagin 7! Details Inside
Check out the list of all the actors who could be seen in Naagin 7! Details Inside
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! ‘Aapla Maanus’ Shiv Thakare talks in detail about the kind of woman he wants in his life and more