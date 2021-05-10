Priyal Mahajan aka Purvi of Molkki speaks about doing a reality show and reveals her dream role

MUMBAI: Molkki is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the audiences love to see the connection and the story of Purvi and Virendra Pratap.

Priyal is ruling the television screens with her performance as Purvi and is doing complete justice to the character through her acting chops.

This is Priyal’s debut show and she has made her place in the hearts of the audiences.

Viewers also like the unusual pairing of Amar and Priya. Although there is a huge age difference, they create magic with their chemistry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyal and asked her if she is open is doing a reality show, to which the actress said that she cannot comment on it now, but she wouldn’t like to do Khatron Ke Khiladi as she has a lot of fears. About Bigg Boss, she didn’t comment. She just said that she will decide when the offer comes.

When we asked her about her dream role and the one actor she would love to work with, she said that she doesn’t have any particular role as such which she would like to play but the role that Alia is done in Udta Punjab or Highway is interesting to do, and her dream is to work with Amitabh Bachan and Rekha.

Well, we hope that Priyal dreams come true and that someday she gets to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

Till then you can watch Priyal as Purvi in Molkki.

