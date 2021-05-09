Priyal Mahajan aka Purvi of Molkki speaks about the similarities between her real and real character

MUMBAI: Molkki is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the audiences love to see the connection and the story of Purvi and Virendra Pratap.

Priyal is ruling the television screens with her performance as Purvi and is doing complete justice to the character through her acting chops.

This is Priyal’s debut show, and she has made her place in the hearts of the audiences.

Viewers also like the unusual pairing of Amar and Priya. Though there is a huge age difference, their acting create magical chemistry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyal and asked her what is the similarity she sees between her character and herself and the quality she would like to imbibe from Purvi in her real life.

To which, the actress said that there are no similarities she sees between Purvi and Priyal as they are completely opposite to each other, and this was one of the main reasons she took up the role.

She further said that Purvi is brought up in the rural areas and Priyal has come from the urban city of Delhi, so she cannot see any similarity.

The one quality she would like to imbibe from Purvi is to speak a little softly, as sometimes, when she talks in her real-life, her voice pitch goes a little high.

Well, no doubt that though the character is so different from Priyal in real life, she does full justice to the role and convinces the audiences that she is Purvi.

