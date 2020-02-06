News

Priyamvada Kant and Yash Sinha in Zee TV's next?

06 Feb 2020 02:05 PM

MUMBAI: Arvind Babbal is all set to launch a new series on Zee TV. The show will revolve around the family equation between the older and younger generations. Neha Marda will most likely play the female lead in the show.

A leading entertainment portal states that Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant has bagged the show. The actress has been seen in several shows like Tenali Rama and Santoshi Rama.
Sources say that Yash Sinha, who is seen in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, and Code Red, will also join the project.

Credits: India Forums

 

