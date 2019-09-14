News

Priyank Sharma to host the IIFA 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Priyank sharma, who rose as a fame of popular reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss is an Instagram sensation and youth’s favorite. Recently, the actor was seen spreading his charm in his second web series called The Holiday for Zoom Studios.

The  actor is on the top of his career and already a big hit with his fan following and to add one more feather in his career, the actor will be seen hosting the IIFA green carpet and little do we know, that the preparations have already begun!

Priyank Sharma took to his  Instagram stories to share the picture of his dream come true, where he wrote “ I missed it last year!but not this year #iifa2019 #hosting”

Undoubtedly, the handsome hunk is not only an amazing actor but also a fashion icon in the industry. You will never see him not well-dressed and presentable at any hour and the viewers cannot resist themselves to watch him live!

