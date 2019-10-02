News

Priyank Sharma’s birthday wish for ‘dost’ Hina Khan!

MUMBAI: Hina, blow the candles, make a wish, and cut a cake, because you are the superstar of the day. Happy birthday!

Since last night, the Khan of the TV world, Hina is being showered with a lot of wishes from her fans and friends. Hina is known to be humble, grounded, and bubbly. The actress has a lot of good friends in the industry, and one of them is Priyank Sharma.

On this special day, Priyank wished Hina on Instagram with a cute message. He mentioned, 'Bhagwaan kare mein tere saath bahot saari ladai karu taaki PYAAR Aur gehra ho jaaye. Happy birthday meri dost. I love you @realhinakhan.'

Isn't that sweet?
