Priyank Sharma spends quality time with GF Benafsha Soonawala by doing THIS and it’s ADORABLE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are one of the most popular couples. The two are making headlines for their adorable PDA and sizzling chemistry. A few days ago, they made headline when both put a stamp on their relationship, after playing hide and seek for a long time. As the TV couple is quarantining together, it seems like Priyank and Benafsha are making the most of their home quarantine by doing what they love the most, dancing, singing and gushing over each other.

Speaking about the same, recently, Ben shared a video on her Instagram feed where the Bigg Boss star is seen dancing to the tunes of Benafsha's singing. We see Sharma’s killer moves and after listening to Ben’s voice, must say, the lady sure can sing well. Take a look at the video:

Credits: SpotboyE.com