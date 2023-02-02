Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is getting mass love and support from fans and celebrities across the nation. The show is racing towards its finale and supporters are flooding social media with tweets and messages for the actress. A special message that is stealing all the limelight, comes from Priyanka's co-actor from the serial Udaariyaan, Actor Ankit Gupta.

The junooiyat actor shared a video of him supporting the actress on social media and said, "Hey Pari, congratulations on the finale week. I'm so proud of the way you performed the torture task and the way you stood your ground with that confident smile on your face. I'm so proud. It was a treat to watch. It felt like you are not getting tortured it's the Mandali who is getting tortured. Guys, just the final push and the trophy will be home."

The fans are loving Priyanka and her game. The actress is shining in the show and winning the hearts of new viewers each day. Priyanka stood like a rock in the torture game that is being played recently for the prize money task. She is always on the target of Mandali and this task was no different. Three members of the Mandali kept attacking her non-stop for one hour and Priyanka took the torture and kept a smile on her face. The actress is being called 'Sherni' on social media for the way she played the task and continues to win hearts with her originality.

