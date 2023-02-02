Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:56
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is getting mass love and support from fans and celebrities across the nation. The show is racing towards its finale and supporters are flooding social media with tweets and messages for the actress. A special message that is stealing all the limelight, comes from Priyanka's co-actor from the serial Udaariyaan, Actor Ankit Gupta. 

The junooiyat actor shared a video of him supporting the actress on social media and said, "Hey Pari, congratulations on the finale week. I'm so proud of the way you performed the torture task and the way you stood your ground with that confident smile on your face. I'm so proud. It was a treat to watch. It felt like you are not getting tortured it's the Mandali who is getting tortured. Guys, just the final push and the trophy will be home."  

The fans are loving Priyanka and her game. The actress is shining in the show and winning the hearts of new viewers each day. Priyanka stood like a rock in the torture game that is being played recently for the prize money task. She is always on the target of Mandali and this task was no different. Three members of the Mandali kept attacking her non-stop for one hour and Priyanka took the torture and kept a smile on her face. The actress is being called 'Sherni' on social media for the way she played the task and continues to win hearts with her originality.
 

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Ektaa R Kapoor Dibakar Banerjee
Like
41
Love
13
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Dua breaks down thinking Haider and Hina have started trusting Ghazal
MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara's eagerly anticipated reunion has arrived
MUMBAI : Abhimanyu And Akshara's Eagerly Anticipated Reunion Has Arrived In Star Plus's Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav wants Abhir to know his real father is Abhimanyu, Akshara wants to hide it
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”
MUMBAI: Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero

Latest Video

Related Stories
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”
Charu meets Charu! Durga Aur Charu’s Vaishnavi Prajapathi and Adrija Roy's pictures together are proof of a full circle moment
Charu meets Charu! Durga Aur Charu’s Vaishnavi Prajapathi and Adrija Roy's pictures together are proof of a full circle moment
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mindblowing transformation as Jahaan and Junooniyatt! Check it out!
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mind-blowing transformation as Jahaan in Junooniyatt, check it out!
Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, BALH2, Ram Kapoor, Priya Sood, Nakkul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Alfiya Kapadia, Raya, Pihu, Ekta K
After Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor pens emotional goodbye to Ram and Priya says, “Thankyou for bringing the second installment of Ram and Priya to life”! Check it out!
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes