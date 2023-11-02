"Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has played like a boss lady" says Arshi Khan as she hopes she lifts the trophy

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 19:00
MUMBAI : The reality shows Bigg Boss every year invites one such contestant who becomes an iconic name for their different demeanor. One such name is Arshi Khan, she entertained the nation with her unique style and kept the house on its toe. She has been invited to the show several times in the past for increasing the entertainment quotient. Arshi has been supporting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary this season and she liked how Priyanka played like a boss. 

Arshi recently mentioned that she liked Priyanka and she loved how Priyanka is a vibe. She said, "Mere awam se guzarish hai ki jitna aapne pyaar diya hai Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ko aur maine bhi bohot pasand kiya hai Priyanka ko, so guys please support Priyanka and jab bhi woh ghar se bahar aaye toh Trophy leke hi aaye. Jis tarah woh ek boss lady ki tarah kheli hai woh bohot accha laga mujhe. Logon ki thinking badal gayi hai ki ek ladki khudh ke liye ladti hai toh uska matlab ye nahi ki woh negative hai. She is positive, desi, and full vibe. Please vote kare unko aur trophy jeetaye."
(I request the public that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is loved a lot and Priyanka is also very much liked by me, so guys please support Priyanka so that when she comes home, she will come with the trophy. I really liked the way she played like a boss lady. People's thinking has changed and if a girl fights for herself, it does not mean that she is negative. She is positive, desi, and full vibe. Please vote for her and make her win) 

We agree with Arshi, Priyanka is loved by the nation and popularly known as 'janta ki jaan'. She has played like a boss and maintained her dignity. She is the only contestant to not use bad words in the house or make ugly remarks. She stood up for the right matters. She always had a smile on her face and she accepted all the criticism with that smile. Priyanka has played like a winner and fans also have declared her the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The finale is very close and viewers are voting for their favorite contestant before the final day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 19:00

