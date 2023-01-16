Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:25
MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a name that everyone can't stop obsessing over. The actress has won hearts with her strong personality and independent opinion. She is a popular choice for the viewers and fans love her as she plays the game like a boss. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, the house was buzzing over Priyanka as the exit of Sajid Khan left his 'Mandli' shaken and vulnerable. 

Priyanka also got a compliment from Director Sajid Khan when Soundarya Sharma tried to gossip about the actress, Sajid said, "Understand one thing Soundarya, Priyanka iss ghar ki sabse cleverest ladki hai and she is not a follower, she is a leader". (Priyanka is the cleverest contestant in the house and she is a leader and not a follower). 

The fans agree with Sajid that Priyanka is surely a leader as she has shown a quality of a leader and not a follower. She has kept a powerful personality throughout and never shies away from voicing her opinion. The actress has a bold voice and she has shown her brave side previously when actor Shalin Bhanot tried to throw things in anger the actress didn't scare away and warned Shalin to behave. 

Priyanka has not followed anyone in the show and never tried to be a part of Sajid-headed 'Mandli'. The director's comment on Priyanka being cleaver and not being a follower is a clear indication of his fear that Mandli might not survive Priyanka's popularity. 

The actress has kept her head in the game and has not lost sight. She accepted in the house that she still has the energy to keep going. Priyanka is playing the game like a boss and her fans who are known as 'Priyanka Paltan' are in full support of the actress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:25

