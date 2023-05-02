Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the only one who played independently since the beginning says Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chauhar Choudhary has been one of the most talked about contestants this season. From her head strong attitude to her in comparable aura the actress has time again proved that she has all the qualities to win the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Now even host Karan Johar has come forward to agree with the fact that she has always played independently and has also be in strong enough to do so. Read on to know more.

In the latest episode of the reality show, Priyanka was made to stand beside contestant Shiv Thakare as he pointed out the Marathi Bigg Boss winner's flaws. From pointing out how Shiv gets defensive unnecessarily to exposing his double standards with mandali, Karan made it a point that Shiv was told the truth for once and for all. While addressing these issues, the host even pointed out that while everyone at some point went to the mandali to seek help, Priyanka is the only one who played independently. He said, "Priyanka aisi ladki hai ko humesha iklauta kheli hai".

Apart from Karan Johar, many celebrities have come forward to support the actress and expressed how she has all the winning qualities to lift the trophy! From Karan Singh Grover, Rajiv Adatia, Arjun Bijlani, Maera Mishra, Arshi Khan, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi, Aparna Dixit, Shruti Sharma, Kanika Mann, Ravie Dubey, Akash Choudhary, Golden boys, Manu Punjabi, friend Ankit Gupta, former contestants Gori Nagori, Tina Datta among many others have been rooting for the actress.