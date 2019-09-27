News

Priyanka Chopra had an emotional moment at the grand finale of Dance Deewane

27 Sep 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen in the film The Sky is Pink, recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane and had an emotional moment at the grand finale of the reality show.

It is a known fact how attached Priyanka was with her father. So, it is natural for her to have a meltdown at any little remembrance of him. The same happened with her at the grand finale of the dance reality show. The contestant of Dance Deewane dedicated a special performance to Priyanka. The performance included all the famous songs from Priyanka’s movies and made us walk along with them in Priyanka Chopra’s journey from childhood to becoming everyone’s ‘Desi Girl’ and making her way into Global domination. Thought the performance was only five minutes long, but it still had the moments capable of leaving your eyes teary. The channel airing the show shared the video on their Twitter handle about Piryanka and her meltdown, saying, “Our daddy's little girl got emotional.”.

