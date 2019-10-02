Priyanka Chopra introduced me as a star from India, says birthday girl Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan came into limelight after acting in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming films. The actress, who also attended Cannes this year, turns a year older today and had a blast last night ringing in her birthday.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina opened up on her Cannes appearance and revealed that she was blown by the fact that Priyanka Chopra knew everything about her movie Lines and her meeting with her was everything love.



“She knew everything. About the movie, why I was here, everything. Thats why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did,” Hina said. She also mentioned how inspired she is by her. Hina also revealed that if she doesn’t take risk, who will and she doesn’t want to regret by the end of it that she didn’t try.



On her Cannes appearance, she said that she was shivering and nervous in the beginning but someone advised her that at the international forum as big as Cannes, she doesn’t need to bother by anything and only wear her confidence at the carpet. “And that is exactly what I did and I was stunned at the response I got,” she exclaimed.



Speaking about her film projects, Hina is currently working on Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. She will also be seen in an Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind in which she will be seen as Gosha, a visually impaired girl.