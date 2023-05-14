Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn't pay attention to her man's past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 20:15
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn't pay attention to her man's past, with him previously being in high- profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: "I don't give a f*** who he's dated."

"We are talking about the future... I always say this - I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple started dating in May 2018 -- two months before he proposed and seven months before their wedding -- but when they first came into each other's lives, Priyanka was hesitant.

She said: "I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'"

"And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker."

"Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up... I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard."

The 'Sucker' hitmaker made the first move when he slid into his future wife's DMs with a very direct message.

She recalled: "Literally, his message was, 'I've been told we should meet'. How cocky? So sexy."

Once she had been on Google and seen the music video for his track 'Close', she decided to give him a chance.

She said: "(I thought), 'That body deserves at least a date.' Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees... I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something."

She fired back with her own cheeky message, teasing: "My response to him was, 'Why don't you text me? My team can see my DMs.' "

Five years later, Priyanka explained his support for her helps keep their relationship strong.

She said: "He's the most excited about the shows that I'm doing, he was most excited, you know, when I'm on a carpet."

"He'll step aside and he'll take like pictures of me. That's what you want. You want your man to be your champion."

SOURCE: IANS

Priyanka Chopra Selena Gomez Miley Cyrus Olivia Culpo Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
MUMBAI :Hiba Nawab is a renown face of the television industry and know for her versatility in acting. She is currently...
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Ra.One' and the most recent '...
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
MUMBAI:   Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress...
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue making more solo singles
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for...
Recent Stories
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
Jyotsna Chandola
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue making more solo singles
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra: I do best when I'm playing grey, complex characters
looks and experience
Sheeba Akashdeep: Everybody today is replaceable and brings an equal amount of talent and looks and experience to the table
Roshan Kapoor
Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance