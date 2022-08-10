‘Producer Ho Toh aisi’ Sargun Mehta hosts a grand party for the cast of Udaariyaan! Check out the videos here!

The creative masterminds at the helm of this project were none other than actors Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The couple started their own production house called Dreamiyata Productions and Udaariyaan was their first venture and then they also produced another show called Swarn Ghar.
‘Producer Ho Toh aisi’ Sargun Mehta hosts a grand party for the cast of Udaariyaan! Check out the videos here!

MUMBAI :The colors show Udaariyaan has gone on to become one of the biggest shows on the channel. Catapulting the career of the stars Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya, and making them household names. The current season stars Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Sonakshi Batra.

 After a 16-year leap, the show now focuses on the story of Nehmat, Ekam, Naaz, and Advait, with Isha Malviya reprising the role of Jasmine and playing a double role. The new generation has been loved and accepted by the audience in the same way as the first cast was.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Deamiyata productions are currently producing, which is one of the biggest shows on Udaariyaan and the cast of the show shares a great bond with them.

While Sargun is a big star herself, her prowess as a producer is making fans of the show very happy and she is one of the cool producers who hangs out with her cast and crew.

Sargun recently threw a house party for the cast of  Udaariyaan and the cast including Twinkle, Isha, Rohit, and Hitesh. All of them seem to be having fun and dancing, check the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Nehmat is unable to hold on to her emotions and bear so much just for maintaining the family's political Image.

Things get even more bizarre when Shamsher asks Nehmat and Ekam to announce her miscarriage to the media.

Nehmat, unable to tolerate this lie anymore lashes out at Shamsher with all her anger for toying with her emotions for his political gains.  

While Nehmat is suffering, Ekam is not willing to let this drama continue.

He thus leaves home in anger only to confront Advait.

Coming up, Ekam and Advait will have a heated argument about Nehmat’s fake pregnancy.

He is sure that the pregnancy was plotted by Advait and Shamsher.

