Producer, Writer and Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions complete 15 years!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary has had an extraordinary journey so far, from working as an employee with Sony Entertainment Television to starting Swastik Productions in 2007, over the last 15 years he has successfully built one of the most reputed media houses in India. Today, the company works in the facilities, VFX and distribution business apart from creating content for platforms across television and OTT.

On 24th September to celebrate the auspicious occasion, a whole day-long Pooja was organised at Swastik House where he invited everyone who has worked with him over the last 15 years. All the actor's technicians and creative teams were personally invited by him and everyone came to wish Siddharth and relive the memories.

Celebrities who were spotted included Javed Jaffari, Naved Khan, Shivin Narang, Shivangi Joshi, Shashank Vyas, Sharad Malhotra, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Rati Pandey, Soodesh Berry, Rajniesh Duggal, Juhi Parmar, Ravie Dubey, Anoop Singh Thakur, Himanshu Soni, Karan Mehra, Kashmira Irani, Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj, Sulagna Panigrahi, Kashmira Irani Eijaz Khan, Arpit Ranka, Vahbiz Dorabajee, Sneha Wagh, Sayantani Ghosh and many more.

Knows as the king of Indian mythology and historicals, Siddharth Kumar Tewary best work includes Mahabharat, Karamphaldata Shani, Porus, Radha Krishna, Amber Dhara and his OTT directorial debut Escapye Live on Disney + Hotstar

More than 700 hundred people came for the puja which ran through the day, actors from all his previous shows were happy to meet and spend the day together reliving the memories associated with the production house. Sourabh Raj Jain said, “I have done three shows with Siddharth Sir and it has been a fantastic association. Pooja Sharma added, “ Swastik Productions is like a home ground for me”. Juhi Parmar said, “Siddharth trusted me to give a negative role in Karamphaldata Shani which turned out to be excellent for me as a performer and as well as my audiences”.

Rahul Kumar Tewary, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill attended all guests personally.

Speaking on the occasion Siddharth Kumar Tewary said, “It's been an exciting journey so far, a life beyond my imagination. I am grateful and thank each and every one who decided to work with us on this journey and helped us reach where we are today. I believe in creating memories and the last 15 years are priceless, but our memories should never be bigger than our dreams. We will continue to work hard towards making all our dreams come true."

Well, Siddharth your goodwill speaks volumes about you and we are sure there is a lot more in the next 15!