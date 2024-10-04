Producer Yash Patnaik shares his memory of Rang Badalti Odhani which completed 15 years recently

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 08:15
Yash

MUMBAI: Popular show Rang Badalti Odhani produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik recently completed 15 years. The show which stars Yashashri Masurkar and Karan Tacker in lead roles is lived by everyone. Remembering all the good stuff about the show Yash Patnaik says, "When I look back so many memories unfold in front of my eyes. The show has a very special place in my heart. There are few  interesting facts about the show which amazes me. The title song of the show has been composed by famous music composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The soundtrack of the show has been loved by the audience. The powerful presentation of Shankar’s voice in the title song worked superbly.”

Yash adds,”Rang Badalti was one of the few shows which was shot in Kutch and the cast-crew had a great time rolling there. The show was directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi and how beautifully she has done her part. The show has given two most talented actors to the industry- Karan Tacker and Yashashri Masurkar. Both of them had a great debut with this show and both are talented actors. Their on screen chemistry worked nicely with the story flow and fans have liked their pairing. Look at their journey and you will know how long they have been sailing together. The credit goes to the talented cast, responsible directors and most importantly the loyal audience of the show. Apart from the two lead  actors we had a great ensemble cast comprising some of the finest talents like Manish Raisinghani, Sahil Anand, Madhurima Tuli, Pankaj Dheer, Shivani Gosain, Hiten Tejwani, Anant Mahadevan, Priyanka Bassi, Rucha Gujarati, Andha Sayed, Khushboo Grewal amongst others.”

Yash Patnaik Rang Badalti Odhani Mamta Patnaik Yashashri Masurkar Karan Tacker Swapna Waghmare Joshi Manish Raisinghani Sahil Anand Madhurima Tuli Pankaj Dheer Shivani Gosain Hiten Tejwani Anant Mahadevan Priyanka Bassi Rucha Gujarati Andha Sayed Khushboo Grewal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?
MUMBAI: Barsatein 2, the drama-filled episodes of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer, succeeded in attracting...
Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa
MUMBAI: Actress Sai Tamhankar has been grabbing attention and winning hearts with her movies in different languages....
Chandan Roy Sanyal reveals how mentally exhausting it is while working on an audio format
MUMBAI: Chandan Roy Sanyal has started a new chapter of career by lending voice to a podcast series, and the actor says...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SCARED! Sahiba fears that Angad might take everything away from her
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
What has Eijaz Khan's dating life been like after breaking up with Pavitra Punia, what is his current status? Sources reveal
MUMBAI: After breaking up his four year long relationship with actor Pavitra Punia, actor Eijaz Khan is putting all his...
Taapsee Pannu reveals the true reason behind her private wedding ceremony; Says ‘That’s why I’ve kept it…’
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has confirmed her marriage with Mithias Boe, her longtime partner, in an intimate ceremony....
Recent Stories
Sai
Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shivangi
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?
Eijaz
What has Eijaz Khan's dating life been like after breaking up with Pavitra Punia, what is his current status? Sources reveal
Vaishali
Singer Vaishali Made believes it is important to embrace health as a lifelong journey
Somy
Somy Ali: My happiest day was when I received an award from President Barack Obama and President George H. Walker Bush!
Shivangi
Shivangi Verma: People talk about making health a priority, but don’t take action
Rajan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi addresses the controversy over firing actors; Says ‘TV actors are bigger than big movie stars’