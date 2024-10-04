Producer Yash Patnaik shares his memory of Rang Badalti Odhani which completed 15 years recently

MUMBAI: Popular show Rang Badalti Odhani produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik recently completed 15 years. The show which stars Yashashri Masurkar and Karan Tacker in lead roles is lived by everyone. Remembering all the good stuff about the show Yash Patnaik says, "When I look back so many memories unfold in front of my eyes. The show has a very special place in my heart. There are few interesting facts about the show which amazes me. The title song of the show has been composed by famous music composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The soundtrack of the show has been loved by the audience. The powerful presentation of Shankar’s voice in the title song worked superbly.”

Yash adds,”Rang Badalti was one of the few shows which was shot in Kutch and the cast-crew had a great time rolling there. The show was directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi and how beautifully she has done her part. The show has given two most talented actors to the industry- Karan Tacker and Yashashri Masurkar. Both of them had a great debut with this show and both are talented actors. Their on screen chemistry worked nicely with the story flow and fans have liked their pairing. Look at their journey and you will know how long they have been sailing together. The credit goes to the talented cast, responsible directors and most importantly the loyal audience of the show. Apart from the two lead actors we had a great ensemble cast comprising some of the finest talents like Manish Raisinghani, Sahil Anand, Madhurima Tuli, Pankaj Dheer, Shivani Gosain, Hiten Tejwani, Anant Mahadevan, Priyanka Bassi, Rucha Gujarati, Andha Sayed, Khushboo Grewal amongst others.”