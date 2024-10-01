Producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal Have Brought For Their Audience A Twisted Tale Of Saas and Bahu With Their New Venture On Star Plus, Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI : Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

Aankh Micholi is the tale of Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey), who is an undercover cop who fights the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to get married and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. It will be intriguing to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

With Aankh Micholi, producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal have ventured into the undercover cop and mafia drama. The show will also highlight the rollercoaster journey of Saas and Bahu and how twisted their relationship is. It's indeed a very unique and creative vision of the producers to offer the audience a new kind of entertainment. 

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.
 

