Programming changes on Colors with the launch of Namak Ishq Ka

MUMBAI: Gul Khan’s upcoming show titled Namak Ishq Ka is all set to get launched. The promo of the show is already out and is garnering a great response. The show will star Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in the lead role. It will also feature Nazar fame actress Monalisa in a pivotal role.

Well, with Namak Ishq Ka being launched Colors will go through programming changes.

Shakti which used to air from 8pm to 8.45pm will now air for half an hour i.e. 8pm to 8.30pm. Barrister Babu which airs from 8.45pm to 9.25pm will now telecast from 8.30pm to 9pm.

Namak Ishq Ka will be aired at 9pm while Pinjara Khubsurti Ka will be shifted from 9.30pm to 10pm while newly launched show Molkki will continue to air from 10pm to 10.30pm.

Namak Ishq Ka to go on-air from 7 December and thus the programming changes will reflect from the same date.

Namak Ishq ka will revolve around a dancer named Chamcham who wishes to get married soon but nobody from the society would accept her as their daughter-in-law.

