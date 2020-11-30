Programming changes in Zee TV with the launch of new show Teri Meri Ek Jindri

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to launch a new show titled Teri Meri Ek Jindri. The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under his banner LSD Films starring Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead roles.

With Teri Meri Ek Jindri being launched Zee TV will soon go through programming changes. There will be changes in the time slots while one of the shows will bite the dust.

We hear that Teri Meri Ek Jindri will be shifted to Qurbaan Hua's slot. Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare starring Nikhil Khurana, Shamin Mannan and Jyoti Sharma in the lead roles which launched two months back will go off air and Qurbaan Hua will take its slot.

Teri Meri Ek Jindri will apparently air from 7 December and thus the programming changes will reflect from the same date.

As reported by us, Teri Meri Ek Jindri will also have actors namely Shyn Khurana, Vishavpreet Kaur, Shahbaaz Abdulla Badi and others playing pivotal roles in the show.

