Proving that he can be a responsible son, contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia charms Mr. Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 16:30
Kunal Sinh Dodia

MUMBAI: Fan favourite reality quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, is the perfect mix of knowledge and entertainment. Bringing families together, the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati mirrors India’s spirit of change and hosts a variety of contestants who make it to the hotseat to win big, overcome their hardships, fulfil their aspirations, and most importantly - make their near and dear ones proud. This Monday, bringing to the hotseat a unique aspiration will be Kunal Sinh Dodia from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, whose sole purpose to come on the show is to prove to his father that he is a responsible son.

Kunal is a young Police Sub Inspector in the Ahmedabad police force and is currently associated with the Human Rights department in the DG office. While he is a hard worker, Kunal humorously confessed to Mr. Bachchan that he is a different person at home, claiming to be a procrastinator who chooses to complete tasks at his own pace. Due to this, his father and his other family members are not fond of this behaviour. And often, Kunal agrees to disagree with his father, especially when it comes to the topic that he is not responsible enough. 

Kunal said, "Coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati is a feather in my cap. All those hours I spent studying have now culminated in front of the legendary Mr Bachchan, in the hotseat. With this stint, I hope I can prove to my father that I am a responsible son, having played the game with precision and logical thinking. KBC has created a positive impact on me and my life; I feel grateful to have received this golden opportunity!" 

Listening to their sweet father-son quirks, host Amitabh Bachchan was reminded of the bond he shares with his son Abhishek Bachchan, and he elaborates on how he considers his son to be a close confidant and vice versa.

Tune in to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 15, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

