PUBG Mobile-based web series starts streaming today

24 Dec 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Tencent had recently released a teaser for its PUBG Mobile-based web series, Dosti Ka Naya Maidan. The first episode of this web series will be out today at PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube channel. The series will feature several PUBG Mobile players and their journeys in the world of gaming.

The new teaser features Ranjan Raj, Badri Chavan, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, and Arnav Bhasin. Along with other cast members, popular PUBG Mobile streamers Rawknee and Kronten will also be a part of the web series. The series mainly follows a group of friends living in a hostel and their ways of tackling problems on a daily basis.

The show also highlights how PUBG Mobile has risen from just being a mobile game to a cultural phenomenon in India. Launching a PUBG Mobile-themed web series makes a lot of sense for Tencent as it can capitalize on the popularity of the game in India.

 

