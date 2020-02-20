News

Puja Banerjee in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: Puja Banerjee is not new to the mythological genre. The actress became a household name for her role of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev. Mahadev.

Now, she is all set to enter ongoing mythological show, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi — Kahani Mata Rani Ki to play the role of the grown-up Maa Vaishno Devi.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Banerjee said, 'I feel it will be a challenge to play the role of Maa Vaishno Devi. My character will fight every battle to destroy evil.'

Ask her if she prefers doing mythological shows and she says, 'No, in the past few years I have done comedy and also the detective show, Dev. I was also approached for Bigg Boss, but due to personal reasons, I could not do it.'

Credits: India Forums

Tags Puja Banerjee Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi Devon Ke Dev. Mahadev Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here