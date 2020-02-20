Puja Banerjee in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

MUMBAI: Puja Banerjee is not new to the mythological genre. The actress became a household name for her role of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev. Mahadev.

Now, she is all set to enter ongoing mythological show, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi — Kahani Mata Rani Ki to play the role of the grown-up Maa Vaishno Devi.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Banerjee said, 'I feel it will be a challenge to play the role of Maa Vaishno Devi. My character will fight every battle to destroy evil.'

Ask her if she prefers doing mythological shows and she says, 'No, in the past few years I have done comedy and also the detective show, Dev. I was also approached for Bigg Boss, but due to personal reasons, I could not do it.'

Credits: India Forums