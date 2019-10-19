News

Puncch Beat actor Priyank Sharma to be seen in a short film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Oct 2019 05:03 PM

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma came into limelight after participating in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11. He has also acted in web shows like Puncch Beat and Holiday. Now, he is gearing up for his new project. 

The actor, who is currently seen hosting Bigg Buzz, will be seen in a short film called Runner Up. Priyank has started shooting for the same in Mangalore. According to a report in India Forums, Punchh Beat actress Khushi Joshi might also be a part of the film. 

Take a look below:  

Are you excited to see Priyank Sharma in a short film? Hit the comment section below. 

