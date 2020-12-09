Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding bells to ring on 11th December 

MUMBAI: Choreographer and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Punit J Pathak is all set to tie the knot with fiance Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11.

He took to his Instagram and announced the date in a post. Punit shared a picture of the date scribbled on a surface and captioned it as, “A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #wedding #date #weddingday #couple #couplegoal”.

The couple got engaged on 26th August. Punit had shared various adorable pictures from their engagement in several Instagram posts. Moreover, he keeps sharing cute pictures with Nidhi on social media, every now and then. The couple undoubtedly looks appealing together.

Recently, Punit and Nidhi also attended friend and co-star Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding reception.

Recently, Punit has also posted a video as he and Nidhi prepare a special drink for their guests personally prepared by the bride and groom. He wrote, “So this is something special that we have done for our guests! We have prepared this 8 days in advance of our wedding party.. this whiskey is gonna be preserved for 8 days in the barrel to give a customised oak texture for our guests. It’s the bride and groom special! I hope you guys like it !!! @nidhimoonysingh #PseNiTak #HumkaPNiHai #drink #wedding #party #cool #tayaari”.

However, the video has made it difficult for choreographer and reality dance shows judge Terence Lewis, who wouldn’t be attending Punit’s wedding. He commented, “This isn't making it easier! I won't be there! Dayum! But drink a glass to both your health n lifetime of togetherness! Stay blessed! We will do a Party when I'm back.”.

Credit: ETimes