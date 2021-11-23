Punjabi munda' Guneet Sharma stars in 'Tere Dil Vich Rehn De'

MUMBAI : Actor Guneet Sharma, who is known for his shows like 'Hero: Gayab Mode On' and 'Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga', is all set to play the character of a simple and soft-hearted man in 'Tere Dil Vich Rehn De'.

Talking about his character, Guneet reveals: "I am playing a parallel lead role in this show. My character in the show is known by the name of 'Amreek'. He is a disciplined family guy. It is going to be a love track where 'Amreek' will fall in love with a girl named 'Preet'."

He further adds: "This show is going to entertain the audience for sure. It will have a lot of love twists in it. I am sure that the audience will love watching this entire mixed climax. I am super excited and grateful to be a part of this Punjabi show. However, it's the first Punjabi series I am doing. But I am absolutely loving this because I also belong to Jalandhar so I can say that Punjabi is in my blood."

'Tere Dil Vich Rehn De' starts from November 22 at 6:30 p.m. on Zee Punjabi.

SOURCE : IANS