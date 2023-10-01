Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Shruti Panwar Ulfat shares her experience on wearing a ‘Pheta’, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Tellyworld. Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been entertaining the masses for a long time on Sony TV and the audience loves the power-pack performances of the actors. The story depicts the noble work of Ahilyabai, a woman ahead of her time who challenged the pre-defined societal norms and made positive contributions for the welfare of the people, with the support of her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar.

We know that our audience awaits to capture each episode of Ahilyabai in its complete essence and the makers too strive hard to entertain their loyal audience.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Malhar gets angry at his wives and asks them what they intend on doing but Harku is firm that life has taught this to them. Gautama, Dwarka and Harku tell him that they will lead the army and require his blessings.

Later, Malhar and his wives go back to the darbar and he is of the opinion that they wanted to insult him but they deny any such intention. Dwarka says that if the king refuses to pick the sword, then it is upto them, the queens to go.

