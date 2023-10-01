Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Shruti Panwar Ulfat shares her experience on wearing a ‘Pheta’, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update. Shruti Ulfat has shared her experience on adorning this Pheta and how it depicts power and what she thought of the same.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 18:01
Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Shruti Panwar Ulfat shares her experience on wearing a ‘Pheta’, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Tellyworld. Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been entertaining the masses for a long time on Sony TV and the audience loves the power-pack performances of the actors. The story depicts the noble work of Ahilyabai, a woman ahead of her time who challenged the pre-defined societal norms and made positive contributions for the welfare of the people, with the support of her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar.

Also read:  Sony TV issues statement on 'Crime Patrol' episode similar to Shraddha Walkar case

We know that our audience awaits to capture each episode of Ahilyabai in its complete essence and the makers too strive hard to entertain their loyal audience.

However, we are of the opinion that the viewers also like to keep up to date on what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we came to a BTS post close to Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Shruti Ulfat has shared her experience on adorning this Pheta and how it depicts power and what she thought of the same.

Check out!

We really liked the actress’s look for the show!

Didn’t you? Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Malhar gets angry at his wives and asks them what they intend on doing but Harku is firm that life has taught this to them. Gautama, Dwarka and Harku tell him that they will lead the army and require his blessings.

Later, Malhar and his wives go back to the darbar and he is of the opinion that they wanted to insult him but they deny any such intention. Dwarka says that if the king refuses to pick the sword, then it is upto them, the queens to go.

Also read: Rajesh Shringarpure expresses his view about the ’Sati’ track in Sony TV’s ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates!

TV news BTS BTS UPDATE TV gossip TellyChakkar Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Ahilya Punyashlok Ahilyabai Shruti Panwar Aetashaa Sansgiri RAJESH SHRIRANGPURE GAUTAM AMLANI DAHSAMI CREATIONS  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 18:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii...
Stunning! Have a look at some of the chic holiday outfits of Mukti Mohan
MUMBAI: Mukti Mohan is a dancer and actress. She participated in Star One's dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and...
Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence
MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is well-known actor in the industry. He has given some amazing performance in projects like ‘...
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Wow! Mrinalini Ravi looks super glamorous in these pictures, take a look 
MUMBAI: Mirnalini Ravi is an actress who works predominantly in Tamil language films. She made her acting debut in a...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu spotted in the city; gets trolled for her statement to paparazzi, “Iske andar bhi ek choti si Jaya Bachchan rehti
Taapsee Pannu spotted in the city; gets trolled for her statement to paparazzi, “Iske andar bhi ek choti si Jaya Bachchan rehti hai”

Latest Video

Related Stories
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence
Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
Rajjo and her Mai enjoy some fun moments on the sets of Rajjo, check out
Rajjo and her Mai enjoy some fun moments on the sets of Rajjo, check out
Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing
Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing
Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya and Hitesh Bharadwaj share a great bond and here’s proof
Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya and Hitesh Bharadwaj share a great bond and here’s proof