Purush Mandal Face-Off: A New Debate Erupts In Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI: As we all know, Gokuldham Society is the melting pot of many cultures, languages, religions and beliefs. Gokuldham’s residents have lived in peace and camaraderie for all these years. But even between the most understanding and accommodating natured people, there are some subjects which when discussed can open up a can of worms. Something similar has happened in Gokuldham Society.

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) viewers will get to see the other side of Gokuldham Society’s purush mandal. A topic that came up over soda time at Abdul’s shop has taken the center stage. It has come to such a point that none of the men seem to be in agreement with the other! Even Taarak Mehta who usually is the more understanding and resolved person of the lot, seems to have his own opinion on this topic. This debate has gradually grown into an argument and the men cannot seem to let go of it as the discussion continues even on the following day.

Popat Lal, amidst all the chaos expresses how things have become monotonous and how off late he has been feeling that nothing has been moving. This seems to put a pause to the debate with everyone pondering over Popat Lal’s sentiment and come to an agreement that he is correct! A lull befalls and when Champak Lal hears about this from his son – Jethaa Lal, he advises that one should make the most out of such phases in life. Not everything moves all the time and occasionally when things seem to be slow or going in another direction that expected, then one must engross oneself in taking pleasure in the smaller things in life and live to the fullest.

What might be this new debate? What is this topic that has engulfed all of the purush mandal? Is it politics? Is it something else? Will they even come to an agreement sometime? Or will it just be forgotten over time? In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see the other side of Gokuldham Society’s pursuh mandal. Well of course, while the men are adamant over their opinions, viewers are assured a hearty laugh at the dialogues exchanged.