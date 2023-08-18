Pushpa Impossible fame Deshna Duggad and Naveen Pandita share their beautiful thoughts on Rakshabandhan

Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: On the special occasion of Rakshabandhan, television's popular celebrities opens up on their fondest memories. 

Deshna Dugad, who plays Rashi Patel in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, said, 

"While shooting for Pushpa Impossible, I've been fortunate to have discovered not only exceptional co-stars but also older brother figures in Naveen and Darshan. The relationship between our characters mirrors the protective and loving bond that Raksha Bandhan celebrates. Our time on set has been a journey filled with shared laughter, profound discussions, and the unwavering support we provide each other. I am genuinely grateful for the family we've formed through our work.”

Naveen Pandita, who plays Ashwin Patel in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, said, 
“On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I find myself in the midst of the most wonderful family dynamics, both on and off-screen. The festival is an opportunity to strengthen these bonds and express gratitude for the family's love and protection. My character, Ashwin, has a younger sister played by Deshna and in real life, our camaraderie has grown into a genuine sibling-like connection. Her energy on set is infectious, and I treasure the moments we share together.”

