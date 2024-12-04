Pushpa Impossible: Karuna Pandey looks like an epitome of grace and elegance as she grooves to ‘Bairi Piya’

While Karuna has been delivering an impressive performance, she has now uploaded a reel on her social media handle and the video proves that she is a woman with a lot of grace and elegance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 16:29
Karuna

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star in the show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

Also Read: Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag discovers the truth

While Karuna has been delivering an impressive performance, she has now uploaded a reel on her social media handle and the video proves that she is a woman with a lot of grace and elegance. It is a dance reel and her expressions and grace is winning hearts of her fans.

It also shows what a phenomenal and versatile actress Karuna is.

Take a look:

She has danced on the iconic song ‘Bairi piya bada bedardi’ from Hindi film Devdas.

As for Karuna’s onscreen presence, the character of Pushpa Patel is portrayed as highly relatable, symbolizing strength, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit. Each episode becomes a shared victory with the audience, and as the milestone is celebrated, Pandey feels a profound sense of gratitude.

Pushpa, as a character, stands as a beacon of determination and courage, facing life's challenges with an unwavering 'never give up' attitude. The portrayal of resilience in Pushpa's character resonates with viewers, inspiring them to confront adversities with courage and determination.

Also Read: Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Ashwin and Deepti decide to adopt Swara

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Hindi movies. 

Pushpa Impossible Karuna Pandey sonysab TellyChakkar TV news Bairi piya bada bedardi Devdas Reel Instagram social media JD Majethia Darshan Gurjar Navin Pandita
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 16:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Aww! Jhanak will get blessings from the family as well as Anirudh
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
EXO’s Sehun is a total charmer and ‘THESE’ pictures are proof – BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
MUMBAI : EXO’s Sehun has always been in the centre of attention and this added tremendous fanbase to his profile and...
Ayesha Khan's picture with Abhishek Kumar's parents is going viral on social media
MUMBAI : As a wild card contender, Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui as soon as she stepped inside the Bigg Boss...
Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!
MUMBAI : Director Anees Bazmee, known for his knack for crafting rib-tickling comedies, saw his greatest triumph with...
The love and wishes continue to pour in for Alaya F! Her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, gave a huge shoutout to the actress's performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
MUMBAI : Alaya F is one of the most extremely talented names in the Indian entertainment industry. The young talent has...
Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat's Argument Halts Shoot! Read more to find out.
MUMBAI : During a recent shoot on the sets of The Broken News S2, tension arose between Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre...
Recent Stories
1
Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ayesha Khan
Ayesha Khan's picture with Abhishek Kumar's parents is going viral on social media
1
Perks of Their Work! Besties Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have a field day shooting a Pani Puri competition for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Jhanak
BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a rise in TRP; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRP; Dance Deewane see a jump in TRP enters top twenty shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak, YRKKH and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav
Sandiip
Ace producer Sandiip Sikcand breaks his silence on Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starring in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Season 2
Priyanka Gupta
Priyanka Gupta and Ankit Gupta’s diary of their MOST CHERISHED MOMENTS is a must watch for every fan!
Anupamaa
Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh’s off-screen camaraderie is impossible to miss; Must watch!