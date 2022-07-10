Pushpa’s educational journey to take a new turn in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Seeing a strong and driven woman take on the world and push through her obstacles to accomplish her goals is heartwarming for the audience. Such is the story of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, where we see Pushpa’s wit, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity, as well as her unconventional and amusing solutions to problems. She is not without flaws, the most significant of which is her lack of education. To resolve this, she enrolls herself in a school but due to unfortunate circumstances during her exams, she fails a few subjects and is expelled.

This incident, however, has not reduced her desire to learn and recognizing this, Nanavati offers her a job in the school cafeteria. Pushpa, who is oblivious to the true intent behind this opportunity, is hesitant. However, she eventually accepts it because being around students and gaining knowledge from them is better than not attending school at all, but she quickly realizes that it is much harder than she anticipated. This is not the end of surprises for Pushpa as Sonal appears at her doorstep unannounced in the middle of the night with her luggage.

Will this unusual tactic of learning work for Pushpa?

Karuna Pandey who plays Pushpa shares, “People say in times of need when one door closes, another opens. Pushpa’s thirst for knowledge is admirable, so it's not surprising that she decides to study while working in the cafeteria, after all, exposure is one of the best ways to learn. Things are about to get interesting because this method of learning is not an easy feat, but Pushpa is a highly intelligent lady, so if anyone can do it, it's her."

