'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol 2 winner

Leading Tollywood star Allu Arjun has crowned Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 15:56
Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol

MUMBAI :  Leading Tollywood star Allu Arjun has crowned Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.

The grand culmination of the enthralling musical extravaganza presented by aha, a local OTT platform, left impressed the audience with its performances and talents.

Allu Arjun announced the winner at the end of the season's grand finale.

In a thrilling and closely-contested finale, Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam emerged as the winner, leaving an impressive impression with her soulful renditions. The talented Jayaram and Laasya Priya secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The show's panel of judges, comprising music maestros S.S. Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik, played a pivotal role in mentoring and shaping the talented participants. As the show's host, Hema Chandra added a touch of elegance and warmth, ensuring an engaging and competitive spirit for the audience.

Over 10,000 people vied for the Top 12 spots of the show at the auditions.

Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam made it to the Top 5.

Congratulating Soujanya for her achievement, Allu Arjun said, "Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother to a two-year-old while participating in such a demanding competition is no easy feat, and I deeply respect her dedication and commitment.

"I believe in the importance of having strong family support, and Soujanya is fortunate to have the love and support of her husband. Every husband should uplift and stand by his wife, and every woman should strive to create her identity. Soujanya's success inspires all, and I wish her continued success in her musical journey."

Soujanya said, "Receiving the award from Allu Arjun is like a dream come true. His words of encouragement and appreciation will forever hold a special place in my heart. This incredible journey has taught me the power of perseverance. I am forever grateful to aha, the esteemed judges, the viewers, the talented contestants, and the incredible team behind the show for believing in me and providing me with this platform to showcase my talent.

"This victory is not just mine, it belongs to everyone who has supported and encouraged me. I will cherish this moment forever and strive for excellence in my musical journey."
SOURCE-IANS

 

Tollywood star Allu Arjun Soujanya Bhagavathula Telugu Indian Idol 2 Jersey Jayaram Allu Arjun TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama decodes the relationship between Anuj and Malti Devi
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
MUMBAI:Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D'Souza is gearing up for the new season of 'Dance+'. He said that the...
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol 2 winner
MUMBAI :  Leading Tollywood star Allu Arjun has crowned Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.The...
OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9
MUMBAI :  Prime Video on Wednesday announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Telugu action thriller '...
Sumbul Touqeer to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who has become a household name post her stint in the 'Bigg Boss' house, is all geared up...
Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores
MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
future of dance
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
Saniya for her next music video
Sumbul Touqeer to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
Gary Lu selected for this new season joins Prince Narula’
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group
Swastik Production
Exclusive! Swastik Production’s Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum on Sony TV to go off-air?
Aditya Deshmukh
Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s Suhagan on Colors?
MANAS AWASTH
Exclusive! Manas Awasthi to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!