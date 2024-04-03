Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya actress Nikki Sharma candidly opens up portraying a strong character Shakti; Says ‘I get to learn so much…

In the most recent episodes, fans witnessed how, following Shiv and Shakti's nuptials, Shakti is taken aback to learn about Shiv's background. However, with more investigation, she realizes that Shiv was duped by Mandira, and she resolves to fight for her marriage and win Shiv over once again.
MUMBAI: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya on Zee TV Shiv Shakti's captivating turns and twists have kept viewers captivated by their TVs. In the most recent episodes, fans witnessed how, following Shiv and Shakti's nuptials, Shakti is taken aback to learn about Shiv's background. However, with more investigation, she realizes that Shiv was duped by Mandira, and she resolves to fight for her marriage and win Shiv over once again.

Although the entire wedding scene in the show was an emotional roller coaster, Shakti's actress Nikki Sharma said she takes a lot of lessons from her character. The current song features Shakti putting everything on the line to pursue her goals, whether it's becoming a doctor, overcoming challenges put in her path by Mandira, or regaining her husband's trust. Shakti is now committed to controlling her own fate.

Nikki said, "Portraying a strong character like Shakti is inspiring; I get to learn so much from her. Be it her ability to stand up for the truth or her unwavering dedication towards making her marriage work, Shakti teaches me life lessons every day. I feel very grateful to have this opportunity to play such a role and I hope she sets an example for the audience to follow in their personal lives."

Nikki is happy to portray Shakti, a powerful character who is fighting for her rights. Shakti will reveal some of Shiv's family members' true motivations in the next episodes.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, airs every day at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on Zee TV and has some intriguing twists in store.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya actress Nikki Sharma candidly opens up portraying a strong character Shakti; Says 'I get to learn so much…
