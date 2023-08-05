Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha plans for getting the proof of Tulsi’s death

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 15:05
Radha plans

MUMBAI :Today's episode starts with Radha reaching the office while thinking about the plans for getting the proof of Tulsi’s death.On the other hand, Damini walks into her cabin and locks the door while talking worriedly on the phone call.Meanwhile, Radha notices Damini’s expression from the side window and thinks that something is troubling Damini. Just then, Nikhil announces that they are having an important meeting tonight around 8 pm and warns everyone that the meeting is mandatory to attend.

On the other hand, Tulsi looks after Gungun in her room and keeps recalling Radha’s words while being worried for her. Tulsi prays to Banke Bihari Ji for protecting Radha from all the evil and weaves her path in collecting the evidence. In the meantime, Mohan starts feeling uneasy as he feels like something very bad is about to happen. Later, Kadambari reaches the office and calls Nikhil to ask the reason behind the instant meeting. Further, she asks him if Damini knows about the details of the meetings.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Aroraa, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Radha Tulsi Damini Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika Roy Keerti Nagpure Reeza Choudhary Sambhabana Mohanty Swati Shah Manisha Purohit Brij Kishore Tiwari Kajal Khanchandani Rajendra Lodhia Pooja Kava Sumit Aroraa Ranveer Singh Malik TellyChakkar
