Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 17:39
MUMBAI : While Radha goes to office, Mohan gets Gungun ready for school, but he creates a mess and spills the whole bottle of hair oil on her head. Gungun calls Radha for it but in the office Damini snatches away the phone from Radha and tells her that no calls are allowed in the office and she has to follow her orders as she is the boss. Kadambari also agrees with Damini and tells her that in the house people are there to take care of Gungun. On the other hand, Mohan tells Gungun to not go to school for a day and he remembers the cute moments of him and Radha. He blushes and Gungun teases him.

Tulsi also comes to the office and remembers that it’s been so long that she has been here. The office employees stare at Radha for the way she is dressed while Damini and Kadambari discuss work in the cabin. Radha asks Damini about where she should sit but she tells her to wait outside the cabin and Damini takes her employees inside and tells them to make Radha’s day at office worse so that she quits. She asks them to do whatever they want to and in return whoever makes Radha quit office will get one year salary and one month holiday in return. Tulsi tries to go inside the cabin but is pushed back by some force and she has a flashback about the cabin where someone was digging the cabin floor and she recalls the time when Radha told her about Damini taking money out of the bank and she thinks that all of this is connected to Damini’s cabin. Tulsi decides to tell Radha about it.

Later the employees take Radha to a dusty and smelly place in the office corner and Damini tells her that this is the place and if she wants to work in the office then she has to sit there.

To know what happens next, watch ''Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan". Produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, the show features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Aroraa, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

 

