'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Damini's new plan to get rid of Tulsi and Radha

MUMBAI : In the Thursday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Damini asks Radha to swear on Banke Bihari if she is not fasting. Radha does so to keep her Dadi's promise. Kaveri believes her as she won't lie about this. Radha is very emotional and apologizes to Banke Bihari for lying. Kaveri and Damini hear her and Damini is shocked and angry. She wants to throw both Tulsi and Radha out of the house together and is shocked that Radha lied to her. Damini is trying to look for the sindoor to make her plan a success.

Mohan is thinking about Tulsi and gets a flashback of Tulsi. He says that he hates her for dying on him. Tulsi is smiling as she is looking at Mohan complaining. Mohan then sees a wet towel at his bedside and thinks of Tulsi as she used to do a trick when hungry. Radha witnesses this and understands that Mohan is fasting for Tulsi and is impressed by him.

Meanwhile, Kaveri and Damini are observing Radha. Damini then goes to Mohan's room and finds the bed wet but Radha saves him. She tells him that sometimes it's ok to lie so that no one gets hurt. Kaveri is robbing jewelry from everyone's room, and packs them with Radha's belongings. Kadambari asks everyone to go to the temple but Damini starts to faint so that she can stay back. Kaveri also makes an excuse.

Damini then tells Kaveri that their plan is not over yet. She tells her that she needs to be with Gungun so that Tulsi will be around and it'll be easier to find the sindoor if Tulsi is distracted.

Later, Damini asks Radha to show her palm. Radha tries to make an excuse but she pulls her hand. To know what happens next, keep watching "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan".

"Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Arora, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.