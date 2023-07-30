Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun tells Mohan that Radha was responsible for Tulsi's death

MUMBAI: Mohan reached home and was delighted to see Radha. However, as soon as they came face to face, Radha was suddenly pushed by someone. Mohan stood there, completely shocked, and stopped the inspector who had hit Radha. The inspector told them that Radha is a murderer and not an innocent person. Consequently, Radha was arrested. Mohan inquired about who filed the complaint, and Rahul answered that he did it because Gungun had asked him to do so. This revelation left everyone stunned. Damini smirked, while Gungun showed some letters kept in a box, asking Mohan to read them. She revealed that Radha was responsible for Tulsi's death and deserved to be blamed.

Mohan started reading the letters, which were completely written in Tulsi's handwriting. In these letters, Tulsi had expressed that her life was in danger, and the person behind it all was none other than Radha. Mohan couldn't believe what he was reading. Gungun urged him to stop Radha, who looked broken upon seeing Gungun's hatred and indifference to her pain. Radha was taken away, and Dadi Baba pleaded with the police not to take her. Mohan stood there frozen, while everyone around him remained stunned.





