Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: Katha Ankahee actress Sarah Killedar roped in for the show-Exclusive

MUMBAI : Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the audience are connected to the show.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.

It stars Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles. The fans love the chemistry between Radha and Mohan.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

These days many shows are taking a leap in order to get good TRP ratings at times with a new star cast or something.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan soon will be taking a leap and there are going to be a lot of twists and turns in the show.

Whether the current cast would continue or a new one would enter is still uncertain.

ALSO READ : 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Mohan's decision makes Tulsi happy

As per sources, Katha Ankahee actress Sarah Killedar has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her role but she would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Sarah Killedar is a well known child actress of the television industry and she is best known for her projects like Katha Ankahee, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Main Atal Hoon etc.

These days the track of the show is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the screen.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Sarah what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Spoiler Alert! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Real Killer of Tulsi Revealed, Kadambari's Sinister Plot Unveiled!

 

 
 

Pyaar Karoon pehla Naam radha mohan Shabir Ahluwalia Television Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar ZeeTV ZEE5 Neeharika Roy Katha Ankahee Sarah Killedar
