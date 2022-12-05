'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha can't find her Gita 

Radha

MUMBAI : In the Thursday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that dadi somehow manages to save Radha and tells Kaveri and the family that Radha was talking about Lord Krishna and they were referring to him as Mohan. Kaveri apologises to Radha. Later, dadi asks Radha to promise that she won't reveal the truth to anyone. 

Meanwhile, Radha is determined that she will make Mohan believe in god once again. But Kaveri steals her Bhagavad Gita. She bumps into Kadambari and tries to hide it but unfortunately, it falls in a box. 

Radha is in a panic state as she cannot find it. To know what happens next, keep watching "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan". 

"Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Arora, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

Prateek Sharma Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika Roy Keerti Nagpure Reeza Choudhary Sambhabana Mohanty Swati Shah Manisha Purohit Brij Kishore Tiwari Kajal Khanchandani Rajendra Lodhia Pooja Kava Sumit Arora TellyChakkar
