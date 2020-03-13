News

Pyarelal's revelation about Mohammed Rafi's morning routine will leave every music lover intrigued

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has the legends of Indian music - Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and popular anchor, Maniesh Paul, as the host and this weekend, the audience will be in for a treat with popular hits of Laxmikant - Pyarelal being showcased and veteran music director Pyarelal Sharma gracing the show with his wife Sunila Sharma! While the judges and Pyarelal ji shared several anecdotes from their career and got all nostalgic, one revelation by Pyarelal Ji left everyone  intrigued.

Right after contestant Madhav Arora performed to Reshmi Zulfein and Dard-e-dil, Pyarelal Ji revealed a big secret about the late Mohammed Rafi's morning routine. He revealed how Rafi ji used to wake up early in the morning and boil dry fruits like Almonds and Pistachios. He further added how the legendary musician would then add the water extracts from it in his dry fruits special tea. As Pyarelal ji said, "Rafi Ji used to carry 2 big kettles during his recording studio visits. It was something that made him happy. So, whenever he would get upset with anyone, everyone knew his weakness – tea. I remember when he was upset with me, I told him, 'Rafi ji please give me some tea.’ He would happily tell his team, 'sir ko chai pilao', and everything would be okay." Interesting, isn't it?

With veteran composer Pyarelal Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma in the house, the viewers will have a gala time with songs of 60s, 70s, 80s being sung by the supremely talented Li'l Champs. While Satish Kumar gave a spectacular performance singing Nayak nahi khalnayak hun main, Ranita Banerjee's performance to Suno sajna won the audience's hearts. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies and surprises for the viewers.

Tags Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Pyarelal Sharma Mohammed Rafi Alka Yagnik Udit Narayan Kumar Sanu Maniesh Paul Sunila Sharma Satish Kumar TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here