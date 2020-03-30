Quarantine effect: Siddharth Nigam shows his notorious side!

MUMBAI: We all know what a talented actor Siddharth Nigam is. We also know that the lad is very disciplined and focused in his career.

But have you seen his notorious side?We are sure you haven’t!

Well, with the lock-down of 21-days due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, everyone including celebrities are practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things sitting at home and exploring their creativity.

And among them is Siddharth, the male lead of SAB TV’s popular fantasy show Aladdin, who is showing his notorious side to his fans.

Siddharth pulled a prank on his brother and actor, Abhishek Nigam. He captured the funny moment and uploaded it on his Instagram profile. As seen in the video, Siddharth successfully managed to prank Abhishek.

Take a look!