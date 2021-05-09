Quite happy with the celebrity line-up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The makers are set to roll out the eleventh season of the show. The team left for Cape Town yesterday night. (Read here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants spotted at the Mumbai airport before they jet-off to Cape Town )

The makers have roped in the who’s who of the television industry to ensure complete entertainment as well as the thrill factor for viewers.

Contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and Divyanka Tripathi are a few popular names who will be seen in the eleventh season of the show.

Sana Makbul has been a part of the industry for quite some time now. She has proved her acting chops in projects like Arjun, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Vishkanya among others.

After ruling the hearts of the audiences with her onscreen characters, Sana is set to charm them with her real personality as she will be seen in one of most loved reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In a candid chat with us, Sana opened up about the co-contestants of the show. She said, “I’m very happy with the line-up of the contestants. It’s very niche and fresh, and I’m sure the audience would love to see all these popular celebrities take up the daredevil stunts. I know a few people already as we are in the same industry and keep on bumping with each other in events or parties. I’m looking forward to start shooting for the show."

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: These celebrities are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 )